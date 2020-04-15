Two more Dubuque County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, state officials announced today.
They are among 96 new diagnoses statewide. That brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa to 1,995, a 5% increase from Tuesday's figure.
Officials also reported four additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 53.
Dubuque County now has 37 confirmed cases and one death as a result of COVID-19. Clayton County officials announced Tuesday afternoon that one of the seven people in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
Eleven cases have been confirmed in Jones County, four in Jackson County and two in Delaware County.