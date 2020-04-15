SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Two more Dubuque County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, state officials announced today.

They are among 96 new diagnoses statewide. That brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa to 1,995, a 5% increase from Tuesday's figure. 

Officials also reported four additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 53. 

Dubuque County now has 37 confirmed cases and one death as a result of COVID-19. Clayton County officials announced Tuesday afternoon that one of the seven people in the county who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. 

Eleven cases have been confirmed in Jones County, four in Jackson County and two in Delaware County. 

