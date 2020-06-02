EDGEWOOD, Iowa — The annual Edgewood Pro Rodeo Days Celebration has been postponed.
Edgewood Chamber of Commerce announced the postponement in a press release on Monday.
It states that organizers will continue working with public health officials, medical experts and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to “implement a comprehensive plan that ensures the health and safety of our competitors, attendees, volunteers and citizens.
The chamber will make additional announcements regarding specific events, schedules and other details if an alternative weekend celebration is held, according to the release.