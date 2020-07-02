Stonehill Franciscan Services in Dubuque today announced that an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
"The employee is in quarantine at home and has been off since symptoms began," stated an email announcing the confirmed case. "The employee was not reporting symptoms on their last date worked and has not worked since."
It noted that this was the first COVID-19 case among employees or residents at Stonehill.
"We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread," the announcement stated.
Testing samples will be collected from residents and employees starting this afternoon, and until those results are received, nearly all visitation to the campus will not be allowed, according to the message.