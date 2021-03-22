More than 17,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Monday shows that 17,294 county residents have been fully vaccinated. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 28,596 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 4,938 who have received at least one dose; 2,841 fully vaccinated
- Delaware County residents: 4,125 who have received at least one dose; 2,375 fully vaccinated
- Jackson County residents: 5,042 who have received at least one dose; 2,885 fully vaccinated
- Jones County residents: 5,009 who have received at least one dose; 2,956 fully vaccinated.
- State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 499,348 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 822,334 had received at least one dose so far.