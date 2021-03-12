Five additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
That increased the county’s total to 12,488.
The county's death toll remained at 199 -- the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
There were two more residents both in Delaware and Jones counties who were diagnosed with the coronavirus, raising their respective totals to 1,873 and 2,861 .
One additional infected resident was reported in Jackson County, increasing the county's total to 2,110.
One less infected resident was reported in Clayton County from 24 hours earlier, dropping the county's total to 1,604.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 54, 40, 39 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were among the three still on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, there were 484 more residents confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. That pushed the state's total to 341,907.
The state also had nine additional related deaths, increasing the total to 5,630.