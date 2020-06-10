Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced that capacity restrictions for Iowa businesses soon will be eliminated.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, June 12, businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters and retail locations no longer will be required to limit their occupancy to 50% of their standard capacity, a mandate that has been in place since these operations began reopening last month.
“Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations accordingly to best meet the needs of their employees and customers," Reynolds said during a press conference this morning.
However, she said these establishments must maintain policies that promote social distancing, ensure rigorous hygiene practices and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Retail stores and eateries in 77 Iowa counties - including Clayton, Delaware Jackson and Jones counties - were permitted to reopen May 1. Retail locations in the other 22 counties - including Dubuque County - reopened May 8, and restaurants in those counties followed suit one week after.
However, these businesses have been limited to just 50% of their normal capacity.
Swimming pools, senior centers and adult day care centers also can open if they follow public health guidance, Reynolds said.
"Results such as the consistent downward trends in positive cases and hospitalizations that were experienced for the last month allow us to confidently take additional steps forward further relaxing restrictions and reopening business in a measured and reasonable approach that's driven by data," she said.
During this morning's press conference, Iowa Medical Director and Epidemiologist Caitlin Pedati emphasized that Iowans in "high-risk categories" should remain cautious. These high-risk groups include those with underlying health conditions and people who are 65 and older.
"Individuals in those groups are still going to want to stay home and avoid group settings as much as possible in order to protect their health," she said.