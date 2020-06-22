Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties all reported additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. There were no additional deaths reported due to the disease.
Dubuque County’s case total rose by four to 415, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The county has reported 22 deaths and 239 recovered cases. By subtracting the number of deaths and recovered cases from the number of confirmed cases, there appear to be 154 “active” cases in the county.
Jackson County also reported an increase of four confirmed cases, raising its total to 19, and Jones County reported an increase of three cases for a total of 46.
Delaware County reported 33 confirmed cases, up one case from the day before, with 26 reported recoveries and one death, according to Regional Medical Center.
The state reported that Clayton County remained at 35 confirmed cases and three deaths.
Testing continued in all five counties. Dubuque County reported 7,555 tests completed, an increase of 118 from 5 p.m. Saturday. Delaware County had completed 1,027 tests, Clayton 1,123, Jones 1,176 and Jackson 940.
The state’s tally for outbreaks at long-term-care facilities in Dubuque and Delaware counties remained unchanged. Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 22 recovered, and Edgewood Convalescent Home has 10 confirmed cases, with seven recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported an additional 466 cases, for a total of 25,962. There were four additional deaths in Iowa, for a total of 685.
In Wisconsin, Crawford County reported an increase of two confirmed cases, for a total of 31. There have been no deaths and 26 people are reported to have recovered. The total number of tests in the county stands at 1,777.
Two additional cases were reported in Grant County, for a total of 127. There were no additional deaths reported. The Grant County Health Department’s latest update on recovered patients stood at 83. Grant County’s total number of tests is 4,806.
Lafayette County also reported two additional confirmed cases, for a total of 55. There have been no deaths and 28 people have recovered. Lafayette County’s testing total stands at 1,117.
Iowa County’s confirmed case total remained at 21 as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The county has not reported any deaths, and 16 people have recovered. Iowa County reports 1,952 tests for COVID-19.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported 24,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 744 deaths. Wisconsin reports 485,153 completed tests.
Jo Daviess County reported no new cases as of Sunday afternoon, leaving the county’s total at 38, with one death. The county reported that 34 people had recovered from the disease as of Friday.
The total number of tests performed in Jo Daviess County remains at 879.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 136,762 in Illinois, where there have been 6,647 deaths.