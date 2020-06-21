Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties all reported additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. this morning. There were no additional deaths reported due to the disease.
Dubuque County’s case total rose by four to 415 since 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The county also reported 22 deaths and 239 recovered cases. By subtracting the number of deaths and recovered cases from the number of confirmed cases, there appears to be 154 “active” cases in the county.
Jackson County reported an increase of four confirmed cases, to 19, and Jones County reported an increase of three cases for a total of 46.
Delaware County reported 33 confirmed cases, up one case from the day before, with 26 reported recoveries and one death, according to Regional Medical Center.
The state reported that Clayton County remained on 35 confirmed cases and three deaths.
Testing continued in all five counties. Dubuque County reported 7,542 tests completed, an increase of 105 from 5 p.m. Saturday. Delaware had completed 1,026 tests, Clayton 1,120, Jones 1,169 and Jackson 937.