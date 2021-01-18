Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported one additional COVID-19-related death between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 150 deaths. Dubuque County’s death toll remains the sixth-highest in the state.
- The county added 12 new COVID-19 positive cases during the 24-hour span. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly, to 10.7%.
- Jones County reported 10 additional cases and the positivity rate dropped to 11%. Jackson County reported four additional cases with a rate of 15.5%. Clayton and Delaware counties each reported three additional cases. The Clayton County positivity rate is 13.7%. Delaware County’s rate is 12.1%.
- None of the other Iowa counties reported any new deaths in that 24-hour period.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health did not release updated county-level hospitalization data on Sunday. The most recent data, from Thursday afternoon, showed: Dubuque County had nine residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County had five; Clayton County had three; Delaware County had four; Jackson County had one.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, there were just two area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list. The cases include 41 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque and 45 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 539 cases for a total of 304,909. The state’s related death toll rose by two, to 4,323.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported eight additional cases. The county listed seven more residents as having recovered from COVID-19. Lafayette County reported one new case.
- Iowa County did not release countywide data Sunday, but the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website showed an increase of one case in Iowa County. Crawford County also had no update, but the state showed an increase of three cases in the county.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,606 additional cases, for a total of 521,794. The statewide death toll rose to 5,451, an increase of one in 24 hours.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not issue a report Sunday, but the Illinois Department of Public Health listed Jo Daviess County as having an increase of three cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 4,162 additional cases in 24 hours, for a total of 1,068,829. The state’s related death toll rose by 29, to 18,208.