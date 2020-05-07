Thirteen more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported today in Dubuque County.
The county's total now stands at 175.
That includes 18 cases at Dubuque Specialty Care, a total that did not change today.
A total of 1,757 tests have been administered in the county.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases grew by 655 for a total of 11,059.
During her daily briefing, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state would begin to shift its response to the pandemic.
“We have now shifted our focus to managing virus activity as we begin to open Iowa back up in a safe and responsible way,” she said. “Originally, there were so many unknowns. We just didn’t know what our resources were. Now, we know the (intensive-care unit) beds we have available in case Iowans need to be hospitalized or in case there is a surge.”
She also said state officials had revamped the reporting of data, and the state's tracking website has a new appearance this morning. It appears to no longer provide several county-level figures: the number of deaths or the number of people recovered.
However, the new dashboard does provide county-level information about the gender, race and ethnicity breakdowns of confirmed cases.
Five additional confirmed cases were reported in Jones County, raising its total to 30. Jackson County has two more cases, pushing its total to seven, while Clayton County has one more, putting it at 19, according to the state.
Delaware County remained at seven cases, according to Regional Medical Center in Manchester.