More than 30,000 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Friday shows that 30,254 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 1,827 from Thursday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 44,333 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 721.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Friday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,418 who have received at least one dose (increase of 66 from Thursday); 5,228 fully vaccinated (increase of 97)
- Delaware County residents: 6,427 who have received at least one dose (increase of 211); 4,637 fully vaccinated (increase of 238)
- Jackson County residents: 7,215 who have received at least one dose (increase of 83); 5,118 fully vaccinated (increase of 106)
- Jones County residents: 7,828 who have received at least one dose (increase of 108); 5,534 fully vaccinated (increase of 66)
State public health officials reported today that as of Friday, 851,762 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,240,886 had received at least one dose so far.