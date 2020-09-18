After canceling all fall sports seasons, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has decided to take more precautions as the novel coronavirus continues to spread.
Following a thorough evaluation of all COVID-19 risks and safety protocols, and numerous meetings involving various WIAC governance groups, the league's Council of Chancellors have voted unanimously on Friday to suspend all winter sports competition through December 31.
The suspension includes the conference sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.
The WIAC -- which includes UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Stout and UW-Whitewater -- will continue to gather information and monitor developments in order to best determine a competitive structure during the spring semester.