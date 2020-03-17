Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque announced Monday the creation of the COVID-19 Response Fund.
It will “provide flexible resources to organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak,” a press release states.
The fund was created in partnership with United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States and other organizations, including Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, American Red Cross of Northeast Iowa, UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, Dubuque County Emergency Management and Operation: New View Community Action Agency.
“We anticipate that low- income families and seniors on fixed incomes who struggle to make ends meet will be the hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, in the release. “More individuals will experience food insecurity, and more will struggle to pay their housing, child care and transportation costs.”
The foundation’s board of directors and Women’s Giving Circle immediately committed $50,000 to the fund.
To learn more or donate, visit dbqfoundation.org/CRF.