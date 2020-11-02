Dubuque Community Schools officials were reporting 30 COVID-19 cases in the district at the end of the week.
As of Friday afternoon, there were 14 active, positive student cases and 16 staff cases, according to the district’s COVID-9 tracking dashboard.
Officials reported four cases each at Hempstead High School and Fulton and Marshall elementary schools. Kennedy Elementary School and George Washington Middle School each reported three cases.
Carver, Eisenhower and Hoover elementary schools and Dubuque Senior High School each had two cases. Bryant, Irving, Sageville and Table Mound elementary schools each had one case.
Holy Family Catholic Schools on Friday reported six cases among students and 12 among staff. Seven of those staff cases were at St. Columbkille Elementary School.
Western Dubuque Community School District officials on Friday reported 13 cases — eight among students and five among staff.