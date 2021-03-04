Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- No new deaths were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- In Iowa, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.8%; while Clayton County was at 1.3%; Delaware County, 1.2%; Jackson County, 2.8%; and Jones County, 1.8%.
- Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Wednesday. The figures as of Tuesday afternoon showed that 13 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday data. Also hospitalized were two Jackson County residents, an increase of two; and one Jones County resident, unchanged from Sunday. No such residents of Clayton or Delaware counties were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, no local long-term-care facilities were on the state’s outbreak list.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 624 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 337,686. The state reported three additional related deaths, so the toll rose to 5,501.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday statewide, 350,218 residents had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 196,084 were fully vaccinated.
In a release Wednesday, Delaware County Public Health officials stated they continue to receive 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weekly. At this time, state health officials have not announced when county officials will receive an increased allotment of doses. But 100% of doses provided weekly have been distributed. Appointments are being scheduled for those age 65 and older as well as those who fit in the categories recommended by the state. Individuals age 65 and older are selected at random from the county’s waiting list and the Regional Family Health patient population. To be added to the list, visit regmedctr.org/covidvaccinewaitlist
Crawford County health officials announced due to an increased number of vaccinators and vaccine supply in the county, the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist will be opening up to individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-Term Care programs, 911 operators, utility and communications workers and public transit workers at the end of this week. Proof of eligibility may be required for individuals belonging to eligible employment groups. To be added to the waitlist, visit www.crawfordcountywi.org/health
- or call 608-326-0229.
Crawford County officials also announced they received 186 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for first doses and 120 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for second doses this week.
- A free COVID-19 testing site will be open in Platteville on Friday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the National Guard Armory, 475 N. Water Street. Appointments are not required, but visitors are encouraged to pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
- Wisconsin reported 539 additional statewide cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 565,131. There were 18 additional deaths reported, raising the toll to 6,458.
- Wisconsin also reported 951,501 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — 16.3% of the state’s population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 2,104 cases, increasing the total to 1,191,520. The state reported 44 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,626.
- Illinois also reported 1,087,361 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine and 906,490 were fully vaccinated.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 56,113 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 18.6% of the area’s population.