WARREN, Ill. -- The 2020 Jo Daviess County Fair has been canceled.
The fair board made the announcement this morning regarding the event slated for July 30 to Aug. 2 in Warren. The decision was prompted by restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It was a very difficult decision for the fair board, but after reviewing the details of our state's current executive order and Restore Illinois plan, it has become apparent that hosting our fair this year would not be possible," the board said the announcement. "We are disappointed but know we made the proper decision given the difficulty of enforcing the social-distancing requirements, providing proper disinfecting and preserving our financial ability to plan future fairs."
The volunteer fair board encouraged residents to support local businesses that serve as fair sponsors. The board also said it would shift its focus to preparing for the 2021 event.