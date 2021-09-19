The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- Two additional deaths were reported in Grant County, Wis., since Wednesday. One additional death was reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- In Wisconsin, 44 new cases were confirmed in Grant County since Wednesday, along with 18 new cases in Iowa County, 16 cases in Lafayette County and eight new cases in Crawford County.
- Another 19 cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties.
- As of Saturday, 160,989 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 62.2% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Sept. 15, 21 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, unchanged from one week earlier. Three Delaware County residents were hospitalized, an increase of one from a week earlier. Two Jones County residents were hospitalized, unchanged from a week earlier. One Clayton County resident was hospitalized, a decrease of one. One Jackson County resident was hospitalized, a decrease of two.
- As of the State of Iowa’s last update on Wednesday, 428,517 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 11,723 from a week earlier. Sixty-four more related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,401. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,677,695 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 62.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 6,619 new COVID-19 cases were reported between Wednesday and Saturday, raising the state’s total to 693,717. The state’s related deaths increased by 36 to 7,827.
- As of Saturday, 3,232,474 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 64.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 7,950 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,590,342. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 95 to 24,546.
- As of Saturday, 6,652,978 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 61.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.