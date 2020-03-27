The majority of stores in Kennedy Mall have closed their doors as a result of an order issued this week by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Reynolds on Thursday ordered that most non-essential businesses be closed to slow the spread of COVID-19. Kennedy Mall spokesman Joe Bell confirmed that most stores in the mall closed Thursday and will remain shuttered until at least April 7.
A variety of events -- including the winter farmers market and multiple Easter activities -- have been canceled.
Bell said multiple businesses in the mall or on mall property have been deemed essential and will remain open, though access to goods and services might be altered due to the pandemic.
Open businesses include Lenscrafters, Iowa Hearing Aid, Dubuque Bank & Trust, Edward Jones, Best Buy and Firestone.