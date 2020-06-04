SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Southwest Health in Platteville announced Wednesday that it will not hold its annual Berry Fest this year.

The decision was made because of safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. This year’s event would have been the 71st annual festival, which originated in 1950 by the auxiliary of then-Platteville Municipal Hospital. The event has attracted thousands of people during the ensuing decades. Organizers will instead hold a “Passport to Fun” program devoted to healthy children’s activities during Platteville’s Hometown Festival Week, July 18 to 26.

