The State of Iowa's COVID-19 website shows no new deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19 confirmed between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
Further, a graphic on the state website showing COVID-related deaths by the day on which the deaths occurred shows no new deaths in the state since Dec. 12, when there were four. That's likely due to lag time as the state confirms COVID-19 as a contributing factor in the death. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, the state had confirmed 97 such deaths in the previous 24 hours.
Dubuque County had 37 additional confirmed cases during the time period, increasing the county's total to 10,186. The county’s 14-day positivity rate continued to dip, now at 11.2%.
Clayton County had four additional cases for a total of 1,289. Its death toll remained at 31.
Jackson County seven new confirmed cases for a total of 1,704. The county's death toll remained at 25.
Jones County confirmed six additional cases for a total of 2,508. Its death toll rose by one to 35
Delaware County confirmed five additional cases, increasing the county's total to 1,570. The county's death toll remained at 27.
The state is reporting outbreaks at seven long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Stonehill Care Center -- 24 cases
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 23 cases
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases, an increase of one
Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 22 cases
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester dropped off the state list as of 11 a.m. today.
JACKSON COUNTY
The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,913 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 264,123.