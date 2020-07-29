The City of Dubuque's Jule public transportation system soon will require passengers to wear face coverings due to risks related to COVID-19.
The city announced today that the new policy will take effect at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Acceptable face coverings include homemade masks, bandanas, handkerchiefs and scarves.
In a press release, Dubuque Transportation Services Manager Renee Tyler indicated that the demographics served by the public transportation system impacted the decision to adopt the new safety measures.
“There’s evidence that the age, condition and health of a significant portion of the population served by The Jule place passengers at risk for serious health complications, including death, from COVID-19,” she said in the release.
City officials acknowledged that, in some instances, wearing a mask could "exacerbate a physical or mental health condition, lead to a medical emergency or introduce significant safety concerns."
In these instances, riders who cannot wear a face covering should contact The Jule in advance to identify acceptable adaptions or alternatives, the press release stated. The Jule can be reached at 563-589-4266 or transit@cityofdubuque.org.