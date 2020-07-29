News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Dubuque 'Art on the River' exhibit canceled

22 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Misinformation on the virus is proving highly contagious

UPDATE: Renteria returns to manage White Sox after COVID-19 scare

Our opinion: This year more than ever -- get a flu shot

Local schools prepare for students with new sanitization procedures

16 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 5 in Grant County

14 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Wisconsin, 3 other states added to Chicago quarantine order to curb virus

2 Prairie du Chien restaurants close following positive COVID-19 case

Can you get the coronavirus twice?

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Dubuque bar owner critically ill with COVID-19; fundraiser launched