In Iowa, 344 new cases were recorded from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday. 

There were 21,438 cases statewide at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Nine more deaths were reported, putting the total at 598.

In Wisconsin, 322 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, pushing the state total to 20,571.

Twelve more deaths were added to the state’s official count, pushing it to 645.

In Illinois, 975 new cases and 72 additional deaths were reported Saturday.

That pushed the state’s totals to 126,890 cases and 5,864 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID-19 in Iowa (6-6-20)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Saturday.
Where is COVID-19 in Wisconsin (6-6-20)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Saturday
Where is COVID-19 in Illinois (6-6-20)
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Saturday

