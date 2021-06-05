The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- No additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- One additional resident of Dubuque County was confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 13,469.
- As of Friday, 139,166 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated, 57.2% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination clinic. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.1%. Rates in other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.6%; Delaware County, 0.9%; Jackson County, 3.4%; and Jones County, 3.9%.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data Friday. The most-recent data shows no change from the previous report on Wednesday to Thursday’s data. As of Thursday, four residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, along with one resident of Delaware County and one from Jones County. No such residents of Clayton or Jackson counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 102 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 371,863.
- The state reported two additional related deaths, so the death toll increased to 6,067.
- As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,395,601 people in Iowa had been fully vaccinated — 56.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 175 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, bringing the total to 610,740. The state reported 7,150 deaths, an increase of 21.
- As of Friday, 2,615,992 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 56.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- Illinois reported 1,384,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, an increase of 626 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by 15 to 22,880.
- As of Friday, 5,132,008 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 50.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.