The latest report on Iowa from the White House coronavirus task force again labeled Dubuque County a “yellow zone” for COVID-19 activity, representing an apparent improvement one month after the county had been labeled a “red zone.”
However, the report comes at a time when the state as a whole has been identified as a “red zone,” and multiple surrounding areas — including Clayton and Delaware counties — have been elevated to the highest level for virus activity.
Dubuque County officials publicly acknowledged the changing designation in an update issued Tuesday. But despite being listed in the lower risk category, City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan emphasized that precautionary measures are critical still.
“Social distancing and masks are as important as ever,” she said.
The updated coronavirus analysis was included in a Sunday report from the White House task force on COVID-19.
The report states that “bars must be closed, and indoor dining must be restricted to 50% of normal capacity in yellow zone and 25% of normal capacity in red zone counties and metro areas.” This applies to 61 counties, including Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jones and Jackson counties.
In the most recent report, Jackson and Jones counties joined Dubuque in the yellow zone.
Stacey Killian, executive director of Visiting Nurse Association in Dubuque, did not return a phone call seeking comment for this story. Instead, she reacted to Clayton County’s red-zone designation in an email sent to the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday evening.
“VNA works very closely with Clayton County Board of Health to promote COVID mitigation efforts and recommendations,” she wrote. “We encourage residents to follow public health and CDC guidelines including social distancing, limiting mass gatherings and wearing a mask or face covering when in public and unable to social distance, and stay home when sick or exposed. VNA will continue to work with the Board of Health and other local entities to promote the health and safety of all residents.”
Corrigan, meanwhile, attributed the state’s overall red-zone status to the return of college students and subsequent rise in COVID-19 cases.
“I think the state being in the red zone was greatly influenced by colleges returning,” she said. “Particularly in those six counties (where bars were recently ordered closed) students started returning to campus about Aug. 10 and started attending classes the week after. A week or two after those transitions occurred, we saw a big uptick.”
The most recent available national report — released in the second week of August — listed Crawford and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin as part of its yellow zone. Jo Daviess County in Illinois also was included in the yellow zone category.
The red zone designation applies to areas that recently reported new cases above 100 per 100,000 population and lab test positivity results above 10% over one week’s time. Yellow zones, meanwhile, have recently reported new cases between 10 and 100 per 100,000 residents and produced a lab test positivity rate between 5% and 10%.
RELIABLE DATA?
For weeks, the Telegraph Herald has highlighted discrepancies in the State of Iowa’s COVID-19 data.
White House designations are based on the same state figures, which still appear to be flawed.
These ongoing errors in state calculations appear to be the driving force behind Dubuque’s reclassification as a yellow zone. The most recent analysis by the TH illustrates how state-reported data conflicts with TH calculations, which were made using underlying figures presented by the state.
During a two-week period, beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 17 and concluding at 5 p.m. Monday, the total number of tests and positive cases in Dubuque County increased by 2,080 and 221, respectively.
That equals a 14-day positivity rate of 10.6%, which would be high enough to place the county in the red zone. However, the current state analysis places the two-week positivity rate at just 7.1%, comfortably below the threshold for being in the red zone category.
The difference is largely driven by the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county.
Current, two-week positivity rates calculated by the TH for Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties also are all higher than those currently being reported by the state.
Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones said the persistent errors in Iowa data make it hard to put stock in the federal “red zone” designations, which are based on state-provided figures.
“They are making this determination using data that has pretty much been proven to be unreliable,” Jones said. “So I take it with a grain of salt.”
Jones said the frequent problems with Iowa’s COVID-19 data have made it harder to for him and other elected officials to plot a path forward during the pandemic.
“This is a life-and-death issue, and the hardest thing is not having reliable data that tells us where we are, where we have been and where we are going,” Jones said.
Council members approved a mask mandate in early August, and it took effect on Aug. 8. Violators can be fined $10 and issued a civil citation if noncompliance persists.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has repeatedly asserted that cities and counties cannot implement mask orders unless she says they can.
Confusion surrounding COVID-19 statistics is exacerbated by ongoing efforts to shield the public from federal reports.
The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit group based in Washington, D.C., notes that the White House Coronavirus Task Force issues weekly reports to governors about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic but doesn’t make those reports public, keeping key county-level data and federal advice to states out of sight. The nonprofit’s website includes a listing of multiple reports that it has been able to obtain, however.
Citing a report released by the White House on Sunday, Dubuque County officials on Tuesday first acknowledged that the county had been shifted from a red zone to a yellow zone.
However, an analysis by the TH shows that the reclassification to a yellow zone was first noted in an Aug. 9 report. While that report is now available on the Center for Public Integrity’s website, it is unclear when the nonprofit first obtained access to it.
NEXT STEPS UNCLEAR
News of the lowered designation comes at a time when county leaders are considering a mask mandate of their own.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will meet with county mayors on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to discuss a proposal to mandate mask use countywide. The county Board of Health recently unanimously recommended such a mandate, but at least 14 mayors in the county oppose it.
Dave Baker, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, noted that the public has shown a high level of interest in the potential mandate.
“Right now, masks are the hot topic,” he said. “I am still answering hundreds of emails I have received on this issue, from both sides.”
Baker had a mixed response to the county’s changing designation.
“I’m happy that we have been lowered to that yellow status, but I am keeping a wary on eye on what is going to happen over the next two or three weeks,” he said, adding that the resumption of school could lead to an uptick in cases.