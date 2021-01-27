Dubuque County public health officials today announced plans to organize a centralized vaccination site once the Iowa Department of Public Health expands the list of eligible vaccine recipients in February.
The plan, known as Phase 1B, designates as vaccine-eligible all residents age 65 and older, first responders, educators in grades Pre-K through 12th grade and early childhood education and child care workers.
County residents age 65 and older will be contacted by their health care providers to schedule an appointment, according to a press release. Walk-ins at the site will not be accepted.
The remaining groups eligible for vaccinations will receive instructions from their employers.
“The vaccines remain in short supply, which means not everyone in Phase 1B will be able to get the vaccine right away,” the release stated.
More than 18,000 people in Dubuque County are at least 65 years old, but the county receives an average of less than 1,000 vaccines per week.
“It’s critical that residents understand there are no waiting lists for vaccinations, and contacting health care providers and public health to request a vaccination only ties up staff from other essential tasks,” the release stated.
Vaccinations could begin as early as Monday, Feb. 1, depending on the number of doses allocated to the county and their delivery date.
County officials declined to release details concerning the vaccination site until the county Board of Health reviews the lease at its Friday, Jan. 29, meeting.