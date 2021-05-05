Two additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll rose to 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Five additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour span, increasing the county's total to 13,308.
No additional cases were reported in Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties as of 11 a.m. today. Their respective totals remained at 1,684, 2,080 and 2,206.
The state reported a decrease of one case in Jones County. The county's total lowered to 2,964.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 40, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 366,131 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 138 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported two additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, raising the total to 5,962.