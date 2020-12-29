SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Mike Williams

Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:

  • There were few changes in the State of Iowa COVID-19 reported figures Sunday, with 32 new cases in the five-county region in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Sunday, and no new deaths statewide.
  • Iowa County, Wis., did report one additional death Monday.
  • Dubuque County reported 25 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate edged up slightly to 9.6% as of 5 p.m. Monday.
  • Clayton County reported four additional cases and a rate of 13.7%. Delaware County had two additional cases and its positivity rate inched up to 8%. Jones County reported one more case, with a positivity rate that dipped to 14.2%. For the second day in a row, Jackson County did not report any additional cases. The county’s positivity rate fell to 10%.
  • The state public health department released county-level hospitalization data updated on Sunday, the first time since Dec. 21. As of Sunday, Dubuque County had 17 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, a decrease of five from six days earlier; Clayton County, five, an increase of two; Jackson County, four, an increase of one; Delaware County, one, a decrease of one; Jones County, one, a decrease of three.
  • On Monday night, the state still was reporting six local long-term-care facility outbreaks. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those facilities were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 42, an increase of one from 24 hours earlier; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — 10, an increase of two; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
  • Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 894 cases, to 275,877. The state reported no change in its death toll, remaining at 3,745.
  • In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Crawford County reported four more; Lafayette County, six; and none in Iowa County.
  • Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,335 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 472,153. There were 19 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,711.
  • In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported three more cases Monday.
  • The Illinois statewide total of cases grew by 4,453 Monday, along with 105 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 942,362 cases and 16,074 deaths.

