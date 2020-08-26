PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Platteville Common Council “strongly urges” the public to wear face masks in an effort to reduce community spread of COVID-19.
However, if Wisconsin’s statewide mask mandate is overturned in court, the city also is prepared to issue its own order that would require mask-wearing in public spaces.
“I’m hopeful that people adopt this practice,” Council President Barb Daus said.
The council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution, valid for 60 days, that encourages the community to wear masks when inside publicly accessible indoor spaces, including businesses or venues; public transportation services; and outdoor areas where physical distancing is not possible, while requiring them in city facilities.
Wisconsin residents currently are required to wear masks under a mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers, which expires Sept. 28. Because of that, council members previously determined that a local mask requirement was unnecessary.
“I see a lot of mask-wearing now,” Daus said. “I think people are, for the most part, complying.”
However, they also discussed a proposed ordinance — which would be legally enforceable — to require masks should the state order be overturned or new infections persist after it expires in September. City officials said they desire to have an ordinance prepared for future consideration if they see that it is needed.
Under a draft ordinance presented to the council, police could issue municipal citations to violators after providing a warning, with fines ranging from $10 to $40 for a first offense and $50 to $150 for subsequent infractions.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative legal group, filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging the governor’s declaration of a second public health emergency, which he used to implement the mask mandate.
The group argues that Evers violated state law by declaring multiple emergencies for the same crisis. Emergency orders last just 60 days, and Evers first declared an emergency in March.
City Manager Adam Ruechel said if there is a change to the state order, the council’s resolution can be revisited and members can decide to rescind or revise the resolution or pass an ordinance that would mandate masks in city limits.
He also said a mandate might carry financial costs in the event it is challenged in court. The city only budgets $60,000 annually for attorney fees.
Daus said she hopes a city mandate proves unnecessary, but if such a time comes, the decision will be driven by data, including infection rates.
Although the rate of new infections has started to decrease, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services still considers Grant County’s COVID-19 activity level “high.”
The county has confirmed an average of 4.4 new cases daily over a 14-day period that ended Monday.
Those with medical conditions, younger than 5 years of age or whose religion prohibits them from wearing a face covering would be exempt from a city mandate.