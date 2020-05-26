Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s total as of that time stood at 324. No additional related deaths were reported, so the county’s toll remains at 16.
- One more case each was confirmed during that time period in Delaware and Jackson counties, pushing their respective tallies to 15 and 12.
- The amount of serology testing in Dubuque County that has been completed has shot up dramatically over the past week. Serology tests are being used to identify the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in people who had the coronavirus but were not diagnosed as such. As of last Tuesday, 288 tests had been completed, with 35 positive results in Dubuque County. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the totals were 779 people tested and 53 positives.
- In serology testing, Clayton County has 24 positives; Jackson County, five; and Jones County, one. No data was available for Delaware County.
- The state figures for Dubuque Specialty Care had not changed as of 5 p.m. Monday, with 49 total cases and 10 recovered. The facility continues to be the only one in Dubuque County with an outbreak of at least three confirmed cases, and there continue to be none in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, there were 327 additional confirmed cases reported between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The total at that time was 15,578. Four more deaths were reported statewide, so that total stood at 459.
- In Wisconsin, five more confirmed cases and one more related death in Grant County have been reported since 5 p.m. Sunday. The county’s totals now stand at 87 cases and 12 deaths. Grant County now has the ninth-most deaths among counties in the state, while its population is estimated to be the 27th-highest.
- There were four more cases in Lafayette County, pushing its total to 25. The county’s total shot up in recent days. It was at 16 confirmed cases from May 14 to last Wednesday. On Thursday, two more cases were confirmed; on Friday, none; on Saturday, two more; on Sunday, one; and on Monday, four.
- In Wisconsin, there were 307 new cases reported Monday, pushing the total to 15,584. Four additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 514.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,713 cases, along with 31 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 112,017 cases and 4,884 deaths.
- One more case was reported in Jo Daviess County, moving its total to 27.