Forty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 1,129 as of 11 a.m. today.
A total of 345 more tests were completed during that time, equating to a positivity rate of 11.6%. As of 11 a.m., 16,743 tests have been completed for county residents.
No additional related deaths were reported during the time period. The county's total remains at 23, while 453 people in the county who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered.
Jackson County's total jumped by eight more cases during the 24-hour span and sat at 85 at 11 a.m. today. Jones County has an identical total after one more case was reported.
Five more cases were recorded for Delaware County residents, so its tally now is 62.
One more case was reported in Clayton County, which now sits at 53.
Statewide, Iowa reported 802 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 37.668.
The state reported five additional deaths, so the total death toll moves to 782.