Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- There were four more COVID-19-related deaths in the tri-state area reported between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. Grant County, Wis., and Jones County, Iowa, each reported two new deaths in that time frame.
- In Iowa, the statewide death toll increased by 77 for a total of 3,197 at 5 p.m. Friday.
- Dubuque County reported 61 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was 13.2%.
- Jones County reported 28 additional cases and a rate of 18.1%.
- Jackson County reported 14 additional cases in that time period and a rate of 17.4%.
- Clayton County had 12 additional cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 17.6%.
- Delaware County reported five more cases and a rate of 12.5%.
- The state health department did not update county-level hospitalization data Friday. As of Wednesday, Dubuque County had 30 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, down four from Tuesday; Jones County, 13, a decrease of two; Clayton County, nine, an increase of two; Jackson County, four, down three; and Delaware County decreased by two to three hospitalized.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, the state was reporting outbreaks at nine local long-term-care facilities — places with three or more active cases currently. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque was new to the list as of 5 p.m. Friday. Two others, Dubuque Specialty Care and Anamosa Care Center, dropped off the list Friday. As of 5 p.m., the case counts were: Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 22 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 22 cases; Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases; Stonehill Care Center, 23 cases, an increase of one; Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque — 15; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 85 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72 cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39 cases; and Guttenberg Care Center — 49 cases.
- No Jackson County long-term-care centers are on the list, though at least one facility wrote about an outbreak in its December newsletter. A call to the center for clarification was not returned.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 2,216 in the 24-hour span, for a total of 253,608.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 40 new cases Friday. Iowa County increased by 22 cases; Crawford County by nine; and Lafayette County by three.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,858 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 429,957. There were 47 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,991.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 11 new cases Friday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 9,420 new confirmed cases were reported Friday, along with 190 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 832,951 cases and 14,050 deaths.