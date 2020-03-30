Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol, Dubuque County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dave Baker and representatives from four major Dubuque health care providers will hold a press conference this afternoon.
The 4 p.m. event can be watched live on the Telegraph Herald Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TelegraphHerald/.
In addition to the elected leaders, the press conference is expected to also feature representatives from MercyOne Dubuque, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Medical Associates Clinic & Health Plans and Grand River Medical Group, as well as public health staff.
