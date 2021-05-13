Health officials in Dubuque County have started to plan for the end of their point-of-distribution COVID-19 vaccination sites in favor of more mobile and pop-up clinics moving forward.
The demand for appointments and walk-in time slots, as well as provider capacity, have led the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team to reconsider its vaccine administration strategy.
“Because we are seeing numbers decreasing in walk-ins to our POD area, we are going to continue looking at more of the vaccine providers going to events occurring in Dubuque County,” said Patrice Lambert, executive director of the county Health Department.
That presence at area events already started. Dubuque firefighters administered 14 vaccines Saturday at the Dubuque Farmers Market. The Visiting Nurse Association was at the former funeral home adjacent to Jackson Park on Monday. Hartig Drug administered vaccines at the Wednesday farmers market at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital will set up shop at Food Truck Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, at Washington Square in Dubuque.
Lambert told the county Board of Supervisors this week that these events have proven popular enough to encourage the team to shift its focus to bringing vaccines to the public.
“You don’t have to come to us anymore,” she said. “We’re coming to you.”
This move would include closing some of the county’s semi-permanent vaccination sites, beginning with the drive-thru clinic at Grand River Center in Dubuque. That has been operated mainly by Dubuque firefighters since opening in early April.
“We did have 400 to 500 people who did participate,” Lambert said. “But we are really being conscientious about cost and what does work and what doesn’t work. We think going to where the people are right now is the most effective way.”
As of Wednesday, 44,665 Dubuque County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which equates to 57.6% of the county population age 16 and over. That is a 3.7 percentage-point increase over a week earlier, when 41,776 residents were fully vaccinated.
County Supervisor Harley Pothoff supported ending the lease at Grand River Center.
“I would like to see you get out of the contract at Grand River, if we’re not using it, to try and cut some of the expenses there,” he said.
The city and county previously entered a memorandum of understanding to lease and operate the site through July, as well as establish a call line and purchase appointment scheduling software. The costs associated with the agreement totaled $65,000. The county’s share of that amount was $47,000.
County Supervisor Jay Wickham, therefore, wanted to hear from the city.
“They’re the ones who came to us with this request,” he said.
Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach told the Telegraph Herald that the joint lease with Grand River Center can be canceled at any time with 21 days notice.
After the supervisors gave their support to ending the lease this week, the city informed Grand River Center of its partners’ intention to cancel. The lease’s last day would be May 30. That would save $15,000 based on what was budgeted for June and July, Burbach said.
A vote on amending the agreement to cancel the lease will come before the supervisors at their Monday, May 17, meeting.
“In our memorandum of understanding, the county paid for the facility as well as traffic management, some signage,” Burbach said. “So all of that savings would go to the county.”
The vaccine call line staffed by the city fire department has seen great success and will remain open, Lambert said.
The incident management team also is beginning to plan to eventually end its site at the former Younkers women’s store in Kennedy Mall. This would be further down the road, Lambert said.
“Right now, our providers continue to use Younkers for their (second-dose) boosters,” she told supervisors. “They still have large amounts of groups coming in for the months of May receiving their boosters. But we know that there are costs associated with that site.”
Depending on details of a potential rollout of Pfizer vaccines for children 12 through 15 years old, the team is considering shifting to only hosting walk-in clinics on Fridays at the mall site during June, Lambert said.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough applauded the team’s shift in focus but said she still saw value in a permanent site for vaccinations.
“We still need to take steps for there to be a permanent walk-in location that you can advertise in every address, to make that formal announcement that you can always get a vaccine here,” she said.
A key piece of the incident management team’s thinking also centers on county health providers’ capacity to provide walk-in vaccinations at their own properties. Lambert said this week that some providers already are able to handle that demand internally.