GALENA, Ill. -- Public access to the Jo Daviess County Courthouse and Public Safety Building is being limited due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Both buildings will remain staffed and workers will be available to assist the public. However, most business should be conducted over the phone, rather than in-person, according to a release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
Only people with "urgent and essential business" will be allowed into the courthouse, the release stated. Anyone who attempts to enter without making an appointment in advance will be turned away.
A public notice with contact information for all Jo Daviess County offices can be found at TelegraphHerald.com.