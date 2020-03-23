Catholics in the Archdiocese of Dubuque can eat meat on the next two Fridays of Lent.
Archbishop Michael Jackels announced today that the "dispensation is granted in view of the difficulty people might have in finding meal alternatives to meat or to go out for grocery shopping." It is for March 27 and April 3, but it does not apply to Good Friday, April 10.
"The Fridays of Lent remain days of prayer and penance," Jackels stated. "Those who are able to abstain from meat should do so. Those who aren’t able to abstain should perform some other act of penance."