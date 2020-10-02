Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday, marking the second consecutive day in which one was recorded. The county’s toll moved to 43 as of the latter time — the
- seventh-highest tally of counties in the state.
- Another 64 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County during that time period.
- The county reported 267 new tests during that time period, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 24%. The county’s to-date positivity rate ticked up to 11.4%.
- With 983 new confirmed cases and 3,477 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Thursday stood at 28.3%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to far exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Thursday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 15.6%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,320 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 23 from one day prior.
- Delaware County reported 12 additional cases in the 24-hour period. Jackson County tallied 11 more cases; Jones County added six more; and Clayton County, five.
- The 14-day positivity rate in Delaware County
- continues to soar. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the state listed the county’s rate as 19.3% — the fourth-highest in Iowa. However, according to the state’s own totals, there have been 167 new cases and 484 new tests in the two weeks ending at 5 p.m. Thursday for a positivity rate of 34.5%.
Outbreaks in three local long-term-care centers continue to be reported. The number of cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester rose by 14 to 47 cases, with 26 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 16 cases, with 11 recovered. Three more confirmed cases were reported at MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, pushing its total to 13.
- The state did not
- release updated county-
- specific hospitalization data on Thursday.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload topped 90,000 during the 24-hour period, sitting at 90,013 as of 5 p.m. Thursday. The state’s death toll stood at 1,360 at that time.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 25 more cases Thursday. Lafayette County had eight, while Crawford and Iowa counties each had four.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported an increase of 2,887 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 125,161. There were 21 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,348.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported three additional cases Thursday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 2,166 new confirmed cases Thursday, along with 25 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 295,440 cases and 8,696 deaths.