Over 48,700 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday shows that 48,727 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an increase of 92 from Sunday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Monday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,869 fully vaccinated (increase of five from Sunday)
- Delaware County residents: 6,960 fully vaccinated (increase of seven)
- Jackson County residents: 7,936 fully vaccinated (increase of seven)
- Jones County residents: 9,379 fully vaccinated (increase of 16)
State public health officials reported today that as of Monday, 1,412,883 people statewide had been fully vaccinated.