Dear readers,
As the impacts of COVID-19 grow, we at the Telegraph Herald are committed to working diligently to keep our community informed. All of our news coverage regarding the coronavirus, including public announcements, cancellations and the latest updates, will be accessible for free to all people, regardless of whether they are subscribers.
At a critical time like this, it is vitally important to get reliable information from trusted sources. Following the advice of health care experts -- such as regular handwashing, avoiding crowds and staying home if you're sick -- is paramount as we seek to contain this pandemic.
For our part, we intend to help spread that message by providing information and updates that can be read by everyone.
Find the most up-to-date information on the virus and related cancelations at www.telegraphherald.com/coronavirus.
If you have questions as this issue continues to unfold, our reporters can help find answers. Submit them at www.telegraphherald.com/site/forms/ask_the_th/.
As always, we appreciate your support and welcome your feedback. Stay safe.