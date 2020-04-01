At a time when Sam Hawkins didn’t think things could get any worse, they did.
The former Dubuque resident and Hempstead High School graduate had been coping with the loss of his grandmother when he learned the play he had waited years to be a part of was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hawkins, an actor who now lives in Portland, Ore., felt stuck. He was forced to stay home in the interest of social distancing, but he was unhappy and isolated.
To pass the time, he began tuning in to a friend’s nightly livestreamed reading of “The Princess Bride.” And eventually, the routine sparked an idea.
“In the past, I have been a writer,” Hawkins said. “I had a day off and I said, ‘If I do some writing, my brain will be like, we do this when we’re (happy).”
So Hawkins decided to try and trick his brain.
“I wanted to add a social aspect that keeps me accountable, so I said I would do a ‘Mad Libs’ game where people post a noun or verb, and I would write a short story,” he said.
Hawkins turned to the best platform he had to connect with his friends without actually meeting up with them: Facebook.
Hawkins is far from the only person who has suddenly come to rely on the social aspect of social media amid a period of forced isolation. Others, meanwhile, are using the downtime to reconnect over the phone.
After all, even though millions of residents have hunkered down in their homes in the interest of public safety, the need for human connection hasn’t decreased.
For Justine Paradiso, an extrovert, seclusion hasn’t been easy.
Paradiso, a marketing and programs manager for the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, said since she started working from home, she has been calling chamber members every day. The primary objective is a work-related check-in, but she has come to appreciate the social aspect of it as well.
“I am not a work-from-home person,” she said. “I am too much of an extrovert. We are trying to make it a priority to call all of our members and let them know, ‘We are here and care for you.’ I am just enjoying being able to call everyone.”
Paradiso said the chamber started posting promotional messages on its Facebook page every day. Features like “Takeout Tuesday” give people an idea of food still being served in the area, and “Fitness Friday” encourages at-home workouts while gyms are closed.
Right now, the internet is the best way to reach people, Paradiso said.
“This is what everybody is doing right now,” she said. “They are all on their phones and computers.”
Staying home wasn’t anything new for Dubuque resident Patti Lachecki, who lost her job in June and since has been receiving unemployment benefits.
But during the recent self-isolation, Lachecki, 64, began to worry about her relatives and old friends she hadn’t spoken to for months. So, she picked up her phone and decided to make a few calls.
“I started that just in the past few weeks, (and) I don’t want it to stop,” Lachecki said. “We are all in our 60s, and it’s just a good habit to get into. You just want to make sure they are safe and OK.”
Because of the pandemic, she has noticed others reciprocate her weekly phone calls and keep up the habit to stay in touch.
“I’ve just seen a lot more caring,” Lachecki said. “I am hoping that when this is all done, we have learned that this is the right way to treat each other.”
As for Hawkins, his story time experiment was a success.
“I wrote it out and thought it was the most ridiculous thing ever, and I told everyone I would do a live read,” he said. “I started (the livestream) and immediately had people I hadn’t spoken to in a long time (tune into watch).”
Hawkins saw name after name pop up on his screen. Many were people with whom he hadn’t spoken with since he moved to Portland from Dubuque years ago.
“It was really interesting, (and) it was really fun, and it made me feel a lot better,” he said. “It had the extra side-effect of feeling like I wasn’t alone. I think everyone is feeling like they are trapped in their little box. If you can watch somebody, you know it’s almost like having your friend over. It’s nice to see people’s hidden talents. It just provides you with that nice little pocket of escape.”