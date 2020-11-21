A walk-through event kicking off the annual Reflections in the Park in Dubuque has been canceled, but the drive-through opportunities will be held as planned.
Hillcrest Family Services hosts the popular annual attraction at Louis Murphy Park.
In recent years, it has allowed people the opportunity to walk through the park on its opening night and had planned to do so again this year on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
However, the organization announced Friday morning that “in response to COVID-19 and the State of Iowa proclamations,” the walk-through event has been canceled.
Local residents still will have many opportunities to drive through the park to gaze at the lights.
Reflections in the Park will be open nightly to vehicles from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 26 to Jan. 3 at the park.
Admission is $10 per vehicle. Discounted tickets costing $8 are available at all Dubuque Bank & Trust and Hillcrest Family Services locations.