Al Roker contracted COVID-19 last September and since then has been in the hospital twice for blood clots. Fortunately, they didn’t require surgery. A new study in JAMA Network Open reveals that having any type of surgery up to 13 months after your COVID-19 infection puts you at a significant risk of post-op problems, compared to folks who haven’t had the virus. Previously, researchers thought that the window for COVID-19-related post-op difficulties closed at around three to six months; now it is more than a year.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University have found that if you have surgery in the first 30 days after having COVID-19, there is an 18% increased risk of deep venous thrombosis (a blood clot), pulmonary embolism (a clot in the lungs), cerebrovascular accident (a stroke in the brain), myocardial injury (heart attack or heart damage), acute kidney injury, and death. By day 100 post-infection, the increased risks drop to 10% and then decrease to about 8% 400 days post-COVID-19.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.