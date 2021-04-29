Ten additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 13,271.
There were no additional related deaths reported during the 24-hour span. The county's total remained at 206, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
The state reported two additional cases each in Delaware and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 2,070 and 2,951.
One additional case was reported in Clayton County, raising the county's total to 1,681.
No additional cases were reported in Jackson County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total remained at 2,201.
There were no additional deaths reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained 56, 56, 42 and 39, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 364,405 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 476 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported no additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, remaining at 5,931.