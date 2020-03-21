Editor’s note: Strong local businesses — from newspapers to restaurants — help make strong communities.
In the wake of mandated closures of their indoor dining areas, tri-state-area eateries need local support now more than ever.
With that in mind, the Telegraph Herald solicited submissions and combed online sources to put together this expansive list of local restaurants that continue to sell their offerings via delivery, carryout and/or curbside services. Please consider supporting them during this period of uncertainty.
A list of businesses in eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois ran in print Friday and can be viewed at TelegraphHerald.com.
Did we miss your favorite eatery? Please send an email to Ben.Jacobson@THMedia.com so we can add it to the online list.
BELMONT
- McCarville’s My Turn Pub, 101 W. Commerce St., 608-762-6191
BOSCOBEL
- Double K’s Bar & Grill, 900 Wisconsin Ave., 608-375-5404
CASSVILLE
- Anker Inn Smokehouse, 11008 Wisconsin 133, 608-725-5514
- Cassville Cafe, 101 W. Amelia St., 608-725-9070
- J&J’s Sandbar, 1110 E. Amelia St., 608-725-5055
- Moon’s Town Pump, 118 W. Amelia St., 608-725-5175
- Okey’s Market, 213 W. Amelia St., 608-725-5178
CUBA CITY
- Doolittle’s Pub & Eatery, 112 S. Main St., 608-744-2404
- Main St. Pub and Winery, 122 S. Main St., 608-744-2520
- Nick’s Cafe, 119 S. Main St., 608-744-3424
DARLINGTON
- Glennie’s, 203 Main St., 608-776-3300
- Legend’s Pub and Grill, 347 Main St., No. 1, 608-776-4797
- Pizza Pantry, 306 Main St., 608-776-2481
- Vinger’s Pizza, 223 Main St., 608-776-3760
DICKEYVILLE
- Sunset Lanes, 410 S. Main St., 608-568-7999
FENNIMORE
- BD’s Eagles Nest, 690 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-6510
- Second Shot Saloon, 1260 Seventh St., 608-822-3112
- Fennimore Lanes, 1160 12th St., 608-822-6518
- Friederick’s Family Restaurant, 430 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-7070
- Hilltop Bar & Grill, 760 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-0153
- The Lemon Door, 1030 Lincoln Ave., 608-822-0002
HAZEL GREEN
- Gangster’s Bar & Grill, 2020 S. Main St., 608-854-2724
KIELER
- Daniel’s Lounge, 3699 Prism Lane, 608-568-7546
- Gooch’s Greenhouse, 3544 Grant County HHH, 608-568-3040
- PJ’s Pub and Hall, 3670 Grant County HHH, 608-568-3118
- The Village Bar, 3410 Grant County HHH, 608-568-3004
LANCASTER
- Copper Dome, 126 N. Madison St., 608-723-5263
- Doolittle’s Pub & Eatery, 135 S. Jefferson St., 608-723-7676
- Fiesta Cancun, 150 S. Madison St., 608-885-1116
- Happy Joe’s, 105 Alona Lane, 608-723-4101
- Karla’s Kitchen, 103 N. Madison St., 608-723-3393
- Twin Dragon, 1435 Jefferson St., 608-723-4161
- Zippy’s Brass Rail, 120 E. Maple St., 608-723-2356
LOUISBURG
- Louisburg Junction, 2061 Louisburg Road, 608-744-3663
MINERAL POINT
- Brewery Creek, 23 Commerce St., 608-987-3298
- Cruise Inn, 221 Commerce St., 608-987-3010
- Gray Dog Deli, 215 High St., 608-987-4000
- Popolo, 20 Commerce St., 608-987-0480
- Red Rooster, 158 High St., 608-987-9936
- Tequila Point/Cafe 43, 43 High St., 608-987-6556
- Tony’s Tap, 10A Commerce St., 608-987-2211
PLATTEVILLE
- Downtown BBQ food truck, various locations, 608-732-7116
- Los Amigos, 135 E. Main St., 608-348-6633
- Milio’s Sandwiches,245 E. Business 151, 608-348-3450
- Pioneer Lanes, 1185 E. Business 151, 608-349-6631
- Pizzeria Uno, 115 W. Business 151, 608-348-7808
- Red N Deb’s Bar & Grill, 60 E. Mineral St., 608-348-9149
- Steve’s Pizza Palace, 175 W. Main St., 608-348-3136
- The Ticket Bar & Grill, 60 S. Court St., 608-348-3700
- V.F.W. Club, 110 E. Mineral St., 608-348-8883
POTOSI
- The Original Potosi Saloon, 192 S. Main St., 608-763-2230
- Potosi Brewery, 209 S. Main St., 608-763-4002
- The Roadhouse, 310 Roadhouse St., 608-763-2341
- Twisted Vines, 102 N. Main St., 608-763-2048
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday)
- Fort Mulligan’s, 214 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-326-0639
- Huckleberry’s, 1916 S. Marquette Road, 608-326-5488
- Hungry House, 531 N. Marquette Road, 608-326-4346
- Jones Black Angus, 37640 U.S. 18, 608-326-2222
- Muddy Waters Pizza, 207 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-380-1283
- Prairie du Chien Country Club, 38485 U.S. 18, 608-326-6707
- Simply Cafe, 204 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-326-7467
- The Blackhawk, 225 W. Blackhawk Ave., 608-380-1073
- The Crooked Oar, 32319 Crawford County K, 608-326-2711
- The Local Oven, 213 E. Blackhawk Ave., 608-326-0960
SHULLSBURG
- BK’s Bar, 221 W. Water St., 608-726-1122
- The Burg, 134 W. Water St., 608-965-3700
- Geeve’s Corner Bar, 251 W. Water St., 608-965-4400
- Miner Depot, 206 Wisconsin 11, 608-965-4592
- Miner Towne Mart, 101 Miner Way, 608-965-8918
- Second Chance Coffee and Music, 203 W. Water St., 608-609-1323
- Water Street Market & Cafe, 133 W. Water St., 608-482-4075
- Water Street Place, 202 N. Water St., 608-965-3226
Several area eateries reached out to the Telegraph Herald after Friday’s list published and asked to be included in today’s listing. They are:
- Dottie’s Cafe, 504 Central Ave., 563-556-9617
- Eichman’s Bar & Grill, 11941 U.S. 52, 563-552-2494
- Falbo Bros. Pizzeria, 3250 Kennedy Circle, No. 3, 563-588-9100
- Maid Rite, 1675 John F. Kennedy Road, 563-556-9562
- Pepper Sprout, 378 Main St., 563-556-2167
- The Spot, 356 Main St., 608-330-0297
- The Barn, 5090 Sherrill Road, Sherrill, 563-552-2353
- Dyersville Family Restaurant, 226 First Ave. E., 563-875-0033
- Junction 21, 7653 Old Highway Road, Peosta, 563-590-5039
- Quizno’s, 1426 Ninth St. SE., Dyersville, 563-875-2434
- Neumann’s Bar & Grill, 927 Main St., Holy Cross, 563-870-2595
• Thoma Dairy Bar, 103 S. Main St., Garnavillo, 563-964-2212
• Flatted Fifth Blues and BBQ, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, 563-872-3838
- Midtown Marina, 285 Fifth St., 815-747-3310