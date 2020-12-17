A shipment of 195 vials of the first approved COVID-19 vaccine unexpectedly arrived in Dubuque this morning, several days before health officials anticipated.
Generally, FedEx workers are not greeted at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital by top-level administrators, but when two deliverymen arrived shortly before 8:30 a.m. today, about eight staff awaited them.
In a temporary vaccination clinic, nurse Jan Pacholke, Finley’s house supervisor, was the first to receive the injection. She has worked at the hospital since 1969.
“I was very excited,” she said. “This is a shot of hope. This is what we need to stop this pandemic.”
Finley prioritized front-line clinical workers for vaccination, in line with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some nonclinical staff who are exposed to patients, such as the hospital’s chaplain, also were vaccinated today.
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center also received a shipment of the vaccine today.
This came after county health officials told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that they had been advised that the vaccine would not be delivered to the county until next week.
The vaccine, developed by New York-based Pfizer and the German company BioNTech, must be administered in two doses 21 days apart.
With an efficacy rate of about 95%, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval for its emergency use on Dec. 11.
