Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Four COVID-related deaths occurred in the tri-state area from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday — one additional death in Dubuque County, one in Clayton County and two more in Grant County, Wis. With 66 deaths as of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had the fourth-highest death toll in the state.
- A total of 143 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Dubuque County inched up to 20.8% as of 5 p.m. Friday.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 2,262 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 59 from the previous 24-hour period.
- Jones County increased dramatically, adding 345 new cases during the 24 hours, and its 14-day positivity rate jumped more than 11 percentage points to 40.3% as of 5 p.m. Friday, the highest rate in the state. Jones County sources attribute the significant increase to an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary and smaller outbreaks at long-term-care facilities. The Department of Corrections lists 476 inmates infected with COVID-19, a number that was not updated on Friday.
- Jackson County had 24 new cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 28.1%.
- Delaware County had 17 new cases and a 14-day positivity rate of 23%.
- Clayton County had 15 new cases in that time span, and its 14-day positivity rate was 24.7%.
- The state did not update county-specific hospitalization data on Thursday. The most recent figures, as of Tuesday, had 43 Dubuque County residents with the coronavirus hospitalized, 15 Jackson County residents, nine from Delaware County, eight from Clayton County and seven from Jones County.
- The state is now reporting outbreaks at eight local long-term-care centers. In Jones County, Anamosa Care Center increased by one to 37 positive cases.
- In Dubuque County, ManorCare Health Services-Dubuque still has a total of 10, with one recovered. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque increased by two to 68 cases, with 11 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care continues to have 35 cases and 29 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases, with 17 recovered, and Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade still has seven cases, with two recovered.
- In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 81 cases and now has 64 recovered, and Edgewood Convalescent Home still had five cases and two recovered.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed cases rose by 4,334, for a total of 144,811. The state’s related death toll rose by 31 to 1,818. There were 901 people with COVID-19 hospitalized statewide as of 5 p.m., a slight decrease from the day before.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 74 additional cases Friday, in addition to the two new deaths. Crawford County reported 35 more cases; Iowa County, five more cases; and Lafayette County, 28.
- Public health officials in Grant and Lafayette counties warned their communities that some aspects of contact tracing were taking longer than expected. “This includes calls to positive cases as well as calls to contacts of those positive cases,” a Facebook post noted. “At times, we are prioritizing nursing homes, schools and other congregate settings. We cannot and will not give up on this, as contact tracing to isolate and quarantine those with or exposed to COVID-19 is a very important aspect to controlling the spread. We have hired more staff to assist with the high volume.” The message also encouraged anyone tested in a doctor’s office rather than a community site to do their own contact notification in the event of a positive test.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 6,141 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 256,065. There were 62 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,256.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 21 new cases Friday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 10,376 new confirmed cases Friday, along with 97 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 465,540 cases and 10,079 deaths.