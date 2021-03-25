The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Wednesday’s developments included:
- There were no new deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Eighteen new cases were reported in Dubuque County.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 83,242 residents in the 10-county area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- 51,987 area residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus — 17.2% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County has 17,532 residents who have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 238 from 24 hours earlier.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.2% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Rates for other area counties were: Clayton County, 1.9%; Delaware County, 4.1%; Jackson County, 3.8%; Jones County, 3.6%.
- The state did not provide county-level hospitalization data on Wednesday. The most recent data, as of Monday, reported five Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of one from Saturday’s census. Delaware County had two hospitalizations, an increase of two. Jackson County had one hospitalization, an increase of one. No such residents of Clayton or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Delaware County health officials announced Wednesday that they continue to receive only 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine each week. With the limited allocation, officials are vaccinating individuals age 65 and older, people in Tier 1 and Tier 2 of Phase 1B and individuals age 64 and younger with certain medical conditions. Health officials encouraged residents to search for other options for the vaccine in surrounding counties, such as at Brehme Drug in Manchester, Hy-Vee, Walgreens or CVS.
- Statewide, the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 757 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 347,203. Six new deaths were reported statewide, so the death toll rose to 5,689.
- As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, 511,174 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 6,276 from Tuesday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 776 additional cases on Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 573,899. There were 10 additional related deaths reported, raising the death toll to 6,597.
- Wisconsin reported 1,534,154 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 26.3% of the state’s population, and 893,146 state residents have been fully vaccinated, or 15.3% of the population.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,227,708 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, a 24-hour increase of 2,793 cases.
- The state reported 20 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,136.
- Illinois also reported 1,890,722 residents were fully vaccinated — 14.8% of the state’s population.