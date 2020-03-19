Several area colleges have opted to switch to online instruction for the rest of the semester due to coronavirus concerns.
Officials from University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced today that they will suspend face-to-face classes for the rest of the semester and begin offering those courses via "alternative delivery" methods. Students are on an extended spring break through March 29, and their courses will switch to the new format on March 30.
Meanwhile, officials at Clarke University also have announced that they will switch to online instruction for the rest of the semester. They will close residents halls the evening of Sunday, March 22. Students at Clarke are on spring break this week.
University of Dubuque will switch to distance learning starting Monday, March 23, though campus will stay open "with limited and restricted access," according to the college.
Northeast Iowa Community College will close all campuses and centers from Monday, March 23, through April 10. Face-to-face classes will be moved online starting Monday, also through April 10.
Southwest Wisconsin Technical College will move many of its in-person classes to "alternative formats" starting Monday, according to the college. Courses that require in-person instruction or lab work will be limited to fewer than 10 people participating at once. However, those courses will not be offered until April 6.
Emmaus College students are on an extended spring break this week and then will switch to online instruction for the rest of the school year.
Loras College officials announced Sunday that they will switch to online classes Tuesday, March 24. However, officials there remain hopeful they can switch back to in-person instruction on April 20.