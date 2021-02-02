Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Delaware County reported one additional COVID-19-related death between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, bringing its death toll to 37.
- Dubuque County reported five additional COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, and the county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 9.9%.
- Jones County reported five additional cases and its rate increased slightly to 12.5%. Delaware County reported two additional cases and its rate increased to 10.4%. Clayton County reported one new case with a two-week positivity rate of 6.5%. Jackson County had no new cases and its rate fell to 11.4%.
- On Monday, the state provided hospitalization data by county as of Saturday afternoon. The figures showed eight Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized. The hospitalization total for Jones County was five; Jackson County, four; Delaware County, three; and Clayton County, two.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, only one area long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque reported 13 cases during the past 14 days.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 573 additional cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, for a total of 319,817. There were five more deaths reported statewide, bringing the total to 4,906.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported four additional cases. The state website reported two new cases in Iowa County and no additional cases in Lafayette or Crawford counties.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 750 new cases Monday, pushing the total to 543,165. There was one additional related death reported, so the state count moved to 5,897.
- In Illinois, the state reported one additional case in Jo Daviess County as of 5 p.m. Monday. The statewide total grew by 2,312 new cases reported Monday, along with 16 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,128,613 cases and 19,259 deaths.