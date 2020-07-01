SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

The owner of a Dubuque bar took to social media this morning to alert patrons that he tested positive for COVID-19. 

Larry Ikonomopoulos, who owns Skinny Maginny's, 345 Main St., urged people who had contact with him to "do the right thing and quarantine."'

"Get tested," his message said. "Sorry for the bad news."

On Monday, the bar announced that it would be closed this week.

In his message, Ikonomopoulos he "came down ill early Monday morning (and) went for a COVID-19 test. It came back positive."

He announced that his staff will reopen the bar next week, but it will not serve food. 

