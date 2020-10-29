Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 109 new cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, pushing its total to 5,368. The state reported 229 individuals tested during that time frame.
- The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Dubuque County was 15.9% as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. However, the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received dramatically drives down the positivity rate it reports even though those cases have been confirmed.
- Jackson County reported 20 new cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with a state-reported 14-day positivity rate of 19.2%.
- Jones County had 16 new cases in that time span, and a state-reported 14-day rate of 11.2%.
- Delaware County had 13 new cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. Its rate of 21.4% was the third-highest of the state’s 99 counties.
- Clayton County added 11 cases, and the state shows a 14-day positivity rate of 16.3%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,794 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 30 over 24 hours earlier.
- None of the five counties reported any new COVID-related deaths in this time frame, though Dubuque County’s toll decreased by one to 57, which occasionally happens when a death is at first attributed to the wrong county.
- The state on Wednesday reported county-level hospitalization numbers as of Tuesday, which include: Dubuque County, 24; Delaware and Jackson counties, eight each; Clayton County, three; and Jones County two.
- Iowa continues to report outbreaks in five area long-term-care centers. As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque has three more cases, pushing its tally to 44 with four recovered. Totals were unchanged at Edgewood Convalescent Home, which has five total cases; Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, 81; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 35; and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 20.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 2,165 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 119,991 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The related death toll increased by 21, rising to 1,682.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had 51 new cases Wednesday, while Lafayette County had 16; Iowa County, 15; and Crawford County, nine.
- Iowa County reported an additional death Wednesday, bringing its total to two.
- Statewide, there were 3,815 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 210,126. There were 45 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,897.
- In Illinois, 6,110 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, along with 51 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 389,095 cases and 9,619 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported 16 new cases Wednesday.